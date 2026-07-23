Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Donal Bisht, who has made a debut into Telugu cinema with “MRP”, says she has worked across television and web, but watching herself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic.

Donal spoke about working in a completely new language and industry.

"It feels amazing because it's altogether another medium and another language. Getting so much love from the Telugu film industry means a lot. Telugu cinema has become a worldwide phenomenon with incredible storytelling and filmmakers,” Donal shared.

She added: “It is loved equally by Hindi-speaking audiences as well. I'm so happy that the South film industry accepted me with open arms and heart. I feel nothing but gratitude and feel truly blessed."

The actress also recalled the emotional moment of seeing herself on the big screen during the pre-release event of MRP in Hyderabad.

"I've worked across television and web, but watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic. Every opportunity teaches me something new, and this film gave me a fresh perspective on filmmaking. It made me realize how much more there is to learn as an actor."

Donal expressed her desire to continue working in Telugu cinema alongside Hindi films.

"It's just the first step into films, and I'm grateful for every bit of love that has come my way. I hope to keep doing meaningful projects and continue growing as an artist."

Donal is best known for her portrayal of Sharanya Bisht in the drama series Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

In 2021, she participated in Bigg Boss 15, which had superstar Salman Khan as a host for the season for the twelve time. Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner while Pratik Sehajpal as the runner-up. In 2019, Bisht ranked 18th in Times Most Desirable Women on TV.

--IANS

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