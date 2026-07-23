Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan shared a scathing note on the state of the country's education system, saying a nation has failed when its children are met with "barricades and batons instead of answers."

Kamal penned a strong note to voice his opinion on X, formerly called Twitter, as he wrote: “We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died.”

“A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers.”

Urging activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast, Kamal also stressed that the dreams of children should never be overshadowed by the system's failures.

“@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast. To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures.”

Thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), along with students, marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak.

The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the education system.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday said that it will not negotiate on the demands seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, while maintaining that if the Centre wants to communicate with the agitators, it will have to hold a meeting at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk, who is currently admitted at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, entered the 26th day of his hunger strike on Thursday. A day before, the activist had said that he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no action would be taken against the protesters.

--IANS

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