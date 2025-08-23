Tottenham edge past Manchester City to seal back-to-back league wins

Manchester, Aug 23 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur secured back-to-back Premier League wins under new manager Thomas Frank, defeating Manchester City 2-0 once again at the Etihad Stadium here on Saturday. Having thrashed City 4-0 in November with a dazzling display, the Spurs returned to claim another three points, this time through a disciplined defensive performance.

Spurs began hesitantly as Omar Marmoush connected with Pedro Porro's wayward header, firing a shot that narrowly missed the far post before unleashing a powerful long-range effort that Guglielmo Vicario expertly denied.

The Egyptian remained threatening in the opening stages, forcing another outstanding save from the Tottenham keeper after being set up by Erling Haaland.

Spurs opened the scoring with their first genuine opportunity through a rapid counter-attack, as Brennan Johnson finished off Richarlison's low delivery across the box.

Although initially flagged for offside, the goal was validated after video assistant referee intervention.

During the seven minutes of first-half stoppage time, added due to Rayan Ait-Nouri's injury, the Spurs extended their advantage when Joao Palhinha fired home following James Trafford's misplaced pass within his own penalty area.

The goal highlighted a challenging period for the Manchester City goalkeeper, who had earlier escaped punishment for a collision with Mohammed Kudus near the penalty area.

Despite Haaland spurning a close-range header opportunity before the interval, the hosts remained frustrated throughout the second half as Spurs maintained their defensive solidity, securing back-to-back clean sheets to start the campaign.

"We deserved the victory. It was really important for us to get this victory; it wasn't easy, but we're really happy," said Palhinha after the match. "The coach wished me to come here, showed me the project, and it's a great club. I'm really pleased to be back in the Premier League and I want to enjoy it again."

Starting as the defending champions, Manchester City had finished third behind eventual winner Liverpool and Arsenal. Tottenham, on the other hand, ended 17th among 20 participants, narrowly missing getting relegated.

