March 11, 2026 12:08 PM हिंदी

India remains key real estate investment destination in Asia Pacific: Report

India remains key real estate investment destination in Asia Pacific: Report

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) India continues to strengthen its position as a key investment destination within the Asia-Pacific region, recording one of the strongest growths in real estate investments among the nine major APAC markets in 2025, a report showed on Wednesday.

Colliers’ report found that total real estate investment volumes across nine key Asia Pacific markets reached $162 billion in 2025, marking an 8 per cent year‑on‑year increase, with momentum building in the second half of the year as buyers and sellers moved closer on pricing expectations.

Interestingly, Singapore and India recorded the strongest year‑on‑year growth, at 35 per cent and 29 per cent respectively, reflecting improving market fundamentals and expanding investment opportunities, said the report.

While domestic capital continues to drive investment activity across most APAC markets, India has seen relatively stronger cross-border capital movement, with foreign investors accounting for 43 per cent of the $8.5 billion inflows during the year, said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India.

By sector, office assets remained dominant across Asia Pacific investment activity, supported by sustained occupier demand for high‑quality, well‑located assets and limited new supply in prime CBD locations.

Retail investments gained momentum, rising 15 per cent year‑on‑year as improving asset performance and consumer sentiment renewed investor confidence. Alternative asset classes emerged as the fastest‑growing sector, led by strong institutional demand.

Looking ahead, institutional investments in Indian real estate are expected to remain robust through 2026, supported by the strong economic growth prospects and sustained demand for high-quality assets.

“At the same time, the impact of global headwinds and ongoing trade negotiations will remain a key monitorable,” said Yagnik.

Office assets continue to remain the top preference for institutional investors across most APAC markets, including India.

“The sector dominated real estate investments in five of the nine major APAC markets in 2025, reflecting sustained occupier demand in institutional-grade assets. In India alone, office investments reached about $4.5 billion during the year, accounting for over half of the total institutional inflows,” said Vimal Nadar, National Director, Research, Colliers India.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Maha CM Fadnavis felicitates captain Suryakumar, Shivam after T20 WC glory

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis felicitates captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube after T20 WC glory

TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, other home appliances shares surge up to 14 pc amid LPG shortage fears

Experts call for easing pressure on LPG demand as Induction cooker makers' shares rise

Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over song 'Tateeree': Artists shape imagination

Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over song 'Tateeree': Artists shape imagination

Anupam Kher pens letter to his 16-year-old self, says 'he'll always remain ‘Bittoo from Shimla'

Anupam Kher pens letter to his 16-year-old self, says 'he'll always remain ‘Bittoo from Shimla'

Palash Sen enjoys a Marathi meal in London

Palash Sen enjoys a Marathi meal in London

Kohli starts preparations for IPL 2026; RCB say, 'run machine looks well oiled'

Kohli starts preparations for IPL 2026; RCB say, 'run machine looks well oiled'

Rachel Zegler says ‘Snow White’ casting backlash was ‘really confusing’

Rachel Zegler says ‘Snow White’ casting backlash was ‘really confusing’

Sharad Kelkar: Indians are driven by extraordinary resilience

Sharad Kelkar: Indians are driven by extraordinary resilience

Thousands of Instagram users report messaging glitches, chat themes disappearance

Thousands of Instagram users report messaging glitches, chat themes disappearance

Four years on, Dhaka's new 250-bed hospital still lies unused amid staff shortage: Report

Four years on, Dhaka's new 250-bed hospital still lies unused amid staff shortage: Report