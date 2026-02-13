Top world leaders to attend next week's India–AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Top world leaders - including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis - are scheduled to attend the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16–20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

The summit is anchored in three 'Sutras' - 'People, Planet and Progress' which define India's approach to cooperation on AI, the MEA stated.

It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of other leaders are also scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit. This includes Netherlands PM Dick Schoof, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Other leaders attending the landmark summit include Spain President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic, Estonia President Alar Karis, Finland PM Petteri Orpo, Kazakhstan PM Olzhas Bektenov, Liechtenstein Hereditary Prince Alois, Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini and Switzerland President Guy Parmelin.

Bolivia Vice President Edmand Lara Montano, Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Serbia Vice President Aleksandar Vucic and Seychelles VP Sebastien Pillay are also scheduled to attend the New Delhi AI Summit.

According to the MEA, in addition, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organisations will also join the deliberations.

The MEA had announced earlier that French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in India on February 17. During the official visit, Macron and PM Modi are scheduled to hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. President Macron will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19.

Similarly, Brazillian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is scheduled to be in India for a State Visit from February 18 to 22. President Lula would be participating in the 2nd AI Impact Summit from February 19-20.

--IANS

/as