Taylor Swift on original song for ‘Toy Story 5’: Wrote it as soon as I got home from the screening

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Grammy winner Taylor Swift has announced her original song for Toy Story 5 and revealed that she wrote the number titled ‘I Knew It, I knew It” as soon as I got home from the screening.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’ a Toy Story You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

The singer said she instantly fell in love with the fifth installment.

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?

You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19th.”

The track is co-written and co-produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff, making his return to working with the star after last appearing on her “The Tortured Poets Department” album.

Toy Story began in 1995 with the release of the animated feature film of the same name, which focuses on a diverse group of toys featuring a classic cowboy doll named Sheriff Woody and a modern spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear.

It comprises six animated feature films, including Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4. Toy Story 5 and the spin-off film Lightyear.

The first Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer-generated imagery. The first two films were directed by John Lasseter, the third film by Lee Unkrich, the fourth film by Josh Cooley, the fifth film by Andrew Stanton, and Lightyear by Angus MacLane.

--IANS

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