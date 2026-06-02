Jayaram, Urvasi-starrer 'Parimala & Co' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared ace director Pandiraaj's eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Parimala & Co', featuring actors Jayaram and Urvasi in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on June 5 this year.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Lyca Productions, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "#ParimalaAndCo is all set to hit the screens. See U/And your family in theatres on Jun 5. #ParimalaAndCoInCinemasJun5."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. It may be recalled that director Pandiraaj had disclosed that he had written the script of this story in response to a challenge thrown to him.

"I wrote the story of this film during the lockdown. A small spark led to this story. My assistant director Ashwin, who is now the director of the superhit film 'Couple Friendly', suggested a web series on an OTT platform and asked me to watch it, saying it would be to my liking," Pandiraaj had said.

"I watched it and told him that I could write stories like the one he had suggested in a week's time. He said, "Do it." I accepted his challenge and did this story," Pandiraaj had informed.

Stating that they slowly started adding more situations and began improvising the script, Pandiraaj said, "We thought how it would be if we made this into a dark comedy."

"After completing it, I kept it aside. That was the time director Jagan and my assistant Divya came. They saw this script and said, the writing in this was fantastic and wanted me to do this script as a film first," the director explained.

For the unaware, Parimala & Co, which is Pandiraaj's 12th film as a director, will be a thriller and a comedy.

Sources in the know had informed IANS that the story of the film would revolve around a family. The story of the film would revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encountered.

They had pointed out that the story, which begins in Chennai, would shift to Coimbatore and Palacode as it progressed.

Apart from Urvasi and Jayaram, who play the lead, the film also features Santhosh Sobhan in a pivotal role along with Sanchana Krishnamoorthy. The film will also feature Sandy and Ananthika Sanalkumar.

Comedian Yogi Babu will be seen in a lengthy role and will make his presence felt all through the film, sources had said and added that director Mysskin played the role of a police officer in the film.

Two intelligent and much admired comedians -- Singam Puli and Baks -- too would be seen in important roles in this film.

The film has been produced by Lyca Productions, Tamilkumaran Productions and director Pandiraaj's own Pasanga Productions.

--IANS

mkr/