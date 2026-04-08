Tom Holland digs in brand new details of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland has shared fresh details about his upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’. The film may have officially wrapped production last year, but the actor has shared that the film did some additional photography recently.

The actor said that the patchwork was done in order to add in “more humor” and beef up a “villain plotline”, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor said he was in London to shoot additional scenes for his highly anticipated movie. He told GQ, “I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need. The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas”.

He further mentioned, “We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humor. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff”.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to hit theaters July 31. Its trailer dropped last month and quickly made history, becoming the first in history to cross 1 billion views.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ‘and catches up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker four years after the events of ‘No Way Home’, when the world has forgotten that he exists. But as a powerful new threat emerges, Spidey has no choice but to suit up once again and finds himself reuniting with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

‘Brand New Day’ also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Tramell Tillman and Michael Mando. But before ‘Spider-Man’, Tom Holland has another blockbuster hitting theaters, Christopher Nolan’s epic ‘The Odyssey’, which is set to release on July 17. He called the film, in which he stars alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, an “absolute masterpiece”.

The actor especially admired Nolan’s commitment to practical effects.

--IANS

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