October 06, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

Tom Cruise doesn’t make movies for ‘opening weekend’

Tom Cruise doesn’t make movies for ‘opening weekend’

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise witnessed one of his worst box office openings in history with his recently released film ‘Digger’. However, the actor has said that he doesn’t make movies thinking about the opening weekend but, he makes them out of pure joy.

The film is helmed by Alejandro G. Inarritu is a satirical black comedy that bombed with $8 million in North America on a production budget north of $160 million. Tom isn’t one to judge a movie based on its first weekend in theaters.

He recently appeared on ‘On Film With Kevin McCarthy’ along with the film’s director in the run-up to the release of the film, and made the statement before the film’s release.

He said, “When I am making [movies], I’m not going, ‘Opening weekend!’ I feel very much like we’re going to make something that is a lasting piece of cinema”.

Tom and Alejandro G. Inarritu spoke about Ridley Scott’s cult-classic ‘Blade Runner’, a movie, which gained the cult-classic status over the years but it was killed by everybody when it opened in theaters. It later emerged as one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made.

The actor said, “They transcend… you just hope you can make a film that can last,. So many things happen when you open a movie”.

“I was fortunate to release movies in the 80s and 90s, when movies would stay in the theater for a year. With ‘Rain Man’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July’, these movie would just play and play for a year. How can I make a film that can translate and last and evolve? And I feel that way, that is ‘Digger’, it’s one of those movies”, he added.

--IANS

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