'TN, Kerala results show strength of Indian democracy'

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Shadanand Chaudhary, founder of political think tank 'LeaderTank', on Tuesday described the outcomes of the recently held Assembly elections as "strength of democracy", stating that they show people hold power.

Reacting to the broader electoral picture, Chaudhary contrasted developments in different states.

"Tamil Nadu shows now a new leader has come into the arena, and it shows the strength of Indian democracy," he said.

He added that political change in Bengal was expected after multiple terms in power.

"Obviously, Mamata Banerjee should go because there was no point for her to keep continuing, she already served three terms, she already showed the public what she can do. Now another party should get the chance to develop Bengal and show the people what they can deliver," he said. At the same time, he raised concerns about the conduct of the election.

Referring to other states, he pointed to voter behaviour in Kerala as an example of democratic choice.

"If you see the results from Kerala, that again shows why Kerala is so developed, high in literacy. Even though all people refer to the Kerala government as a good model of development because of its high literacy rate and development. However, people have changed the government to give another person an opportunity to show what they can do. That's the way ideally democracy should work," he said.

Chaudhary further added, "I don't say that every time the government should change, sometimes you need to appreciate if someone has done good work. But if you feel that they are not promising something new to deliver, then change that government and give another person a chance to show them what they can do," he said.

Turning to Assam, he said, "Other than these three states, the other elections were usual. Obviously, in Assam, the BJP has a big gain, but it doesn't have any message."

--IANS

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