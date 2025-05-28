TN CPI welcomes Rajya Sabha candidates for June 19 elections, backs INDIA Bloc

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday extended its warm greetings to the candidates announced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on June 19.

In a statement, CPI Tamil Nadu State Secretary R. Mutharasan welcomed the nominations made by the DMK, a key ally in the INDIA Bloc, and lauded the coalition’s commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive representation.

The DMK has fielded senior advocate and sitting MP P. Wilson, celebrated Tamil poet and author Salma (also known as Rokayia Malik), and former Salem MP S.R. Sivalingam as its official candidates.

Additionally, MNM founder and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has been nominated to contest one seat under the INDIA Bloc quota, as part of the alliance’s seat-sharing agreement.

Mutharasan said the selection of candidates reflected the INDIA Bloc’s values of federalism, social justice, secularism, and rationalism, and showed due respect for the voices of allied and friendly parties.

“These nominations indicate the coalition’s resolve to uphold democratic traditions and accommodate diverse voices committed to progress and justice. The presence of Kamal Haasan, P. Wilson, Salma, and S.R. Sivalingam in the Rajya Sabha will reinforce the principles of federalism and help resist the growing threat of communal and divisive politics,” he added.

Calling for a strengthened and vibrant opposition in the Upper House, the CPI leader expressed hope that the four nominated leaders would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s political and constitutional discourse.

“We believe they will make a distinct and commendable mark in Parliament and will champion the causes of the marginalised, the working class, and the secular ethos of the country,” Mutharasan said.

The CPI’s public endorsement of the INDIA Bloc candidates highlights the unity within the alliance as it prepares to take on the BJP-led NDA in future political battles, both within Parliament and outside.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held to fill four vacancies from Tamil Nadu, and the INDIA Bloc’s consolidated support is expected to ensure victory for all its nominated candidates.

