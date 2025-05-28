May 28, 2025 6:18 PM हिंदी

TN CPI welcomes Rajya Sabha candidates for June 19 elections, backs INDIA Bloc

TN CPI welcomes Rajya Sabha candidates for June 19 elections, backs INDIA Bloc

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday extended its warm greetings to the candidates announced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on June 19.

In a statement, CPI Tamil Nadu State Secretary R. Mutharasan welcomed the nominations made by the DMK, a key ally in the INDIA Bloc, and lauded the coalition’s commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive representation.

The DMK has fielded senior advocate and sitting MP P. Wilson, celebrated Tamil poet and author Salma (also known as Rokayia Malik), and former Salem MP S.R. Sivalingam as its official candidates.

Additionally, MNM founder and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has been nominated to contest one seat under the INDIA Bloc quota, as part of the alliance’s seat-sharing agreement.

Mutharasan said the selection of candidates reflected the INDIA Bloc’s values of federalism, social justice, secularism, and rationalism, and showed due respect for the voices of allied and friendly parties.

“These nominations indicate the coalition’s resolve to uphold democratic traditions and accommodate diverse voices committed to progress and justice. The presence of Kamal Haasan, P. Wilson, Salma, and S.R. Sivalingam in the Rajya Sabha will reinforce the principles of federalism and help resist the growing threat of communal and divisive politics,” he added.

Calling for a strengthened and vibrant opposition in the Upper House, the CPI leader expressed hope that the four nominated leaders would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s political and constitutional discourse.

“We believe they will make a distinct and commendable mark in Parliament and will champion the causes of the marginalised, the working class, and the secular ethos of the country,” Mutharasan said.

The CPI’s public endorsement of the INDIA Bloc candidates highlights the unity within the alliance as it prepares to take on the BJP-led NDA in future political battles, both within Parliament and outside.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held to fill four vacancies from Tamil Nadu, and the INDIA Bloc’s consolidated support is expected to ensure victory for all its nominated candidates.

--IANS

aal/dan

LATEST NEWS

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make winning comeback; Lakshya Sen retires hurt in the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Singapore on Wednesday. BAI file photo

Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag makes winning comeback, Lakshya Sen retires hurt

Joshua Jackson says he shouldn’t have brought his daughter to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ set

Joshua Jackson says he shouldn’t have brought his daughter to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ set

Mugafi turns global presenting partner for Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

Mugafi turns global presenting partner for Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

Bengaluru's Ramaiah University joins AIU's national pledge 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

B'luru: Ramaiah varsity joins Association of Indian Universities' pledge 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti' (Ld)

Low-carbon tech key to achieving ‘Net Zero 2070’ target: Dr Jitendra Singh

Low-carbon tech key to achieving ‘Net Zero 2070’ target: Dr Jitendra Singh

Thousands of students across India unite in taking national pledge – 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

Thousands of students across India unite in taking national pledge – 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

Hrithik Roshan teams up with ‘K.G.F.’ makers Hombale Films for his upcoming project

Hrithik Roshan teams up with ‘K.G.F.’ makers Hombale Films for his upcoming project

Turning the tide? Police gains are real, but so is the scale of UP's crime crisis

Turning the tide? Police gains are real, but so is the scale of UP's crime crisis

Gautam Gambhir applauds BCCI’s initiative to dedicate Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final to Armed Forces. IANS file photo

Gambhir applauds BCCI’s initiative to dedicate IPL 2025 final to Armed Forces

N Chandrasekaran step downs as Tata Chemicals chairman

N Chandrasekaran step downs as Tata Chemicals chairman