TN Assembly Elections: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Shankar, Keerthi Suresh cast votes

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Popular star Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday exercised his democratic right to vote in the intensely contested elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The actor, who cast his vote at the Chennai High School in Kilpauk Garden, proudly displayed his inked finger to the media soon after casting his vote.

Several stars from the Tamil film industry too cast their votes in their respective constituencies.

Actress Trisha turned up at the St Francis Xavier Middle School to cast her vote, while actor Santhanam cast his vote at the Marya Nivas school in Pozhichalur.

Actors Nikki Galrani and Aadhi cast their votes at Ethiraj college, while actor Siddharth cast his vote in Alwarpet in Chennai.

While Keerthi Suresh cast her vote in Chennai Middle School, Neelankarai, actress Aishwarya Rajesh cast her vote at C D Nayagam Higher Secondary school in T Nagar.

Ace director Shankar and his daughter, actress Aditi Shankar, cast their votes at V G P Philominal Matriculation school.

Earlier in the day, actor and politician Vijay voted at Neelankarai. Vijay's dad S A Chandrasekhar and his mom Shoba Chandrasekhar, both of whom are well known Tamil film directors, cast their votes at the Government school in Kamaraj Avenue, Adyar.

H Vinoth, who has directed actor Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan', cast his vote at the polling station in Anaicut.

While director Pa Ranjith cast his vote at his native place in Karalapakkam, director Atlee cast his vote at Srinivasa Gandhi Nilayam.

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and his younger daughter, director Soundarya Rajinikanth, voted at the Stella Maris College for Women, while politician and actor Kamal Haasan arrived with his daughter Shruti Haasan to cast his vote at the Government School in Teynampet.

Vikram cast his vote at The Besant Theosopical Higher Secondary School, while Gautham Karthik, the son of actor and politician Karthik, cast his vote in Stella Maris College.

Ajith, who returned in a hurry to Chennai from Belgium where he was racing along with his car racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, was among the first to turn up to cast his vote in Thiruvanmiyur.

Popular music director Anirudh Ravichander and pan Indian actor Dhanush cast their votes at the St Francis Xavier Middle School in Alwarpet at around 9 am.

Several other stars and film celebrities are making their way along with scores of people across the state to select their representatives from a total of 4,023 candidates.

Polling for the 234-member Assembly is being held on Thursday, with the counting of votes set for May 4.

--

IANS

mkr/