November 10, 2025 8:00 PM हिंदी

‘TMKOC’ makers clarify Bhavya Gandhi is not returning to the show

‘TMKOC’ makers clarify Bhavya Gandhi is not returning to the show

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The makers of the superhit television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ have clarified that actor Bhavya Gandhi isn’t returning to the show.

The actor essayed the role of Tapu, the son of the iconic character of Jethalal (essayed by Dilip Joshi). However, he left the show in 2017, and was replaced by Nitish Bhaluni.

Earlier, certain sections of the media reported that Bhavya Gandhi is returning to the show.

The production house of the show issued an official statement, as they said, “We would like to clarify that the reports suggesting Bhavya Gandhi’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are completely untrue. The recent buzz around his comeback is purely speculative and aimed at creating unwarranted gossip. Such rumours often circulate, and we urge viewers and members of the media to avoid giving them attention. Our current Tapu, Nitish Bhaluni, is doing a fantastic job, and audiences have been wholeheartedly appreciating his performance and energy on screen”.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under Neela Film Productions, continues to entertain and connect with audiences across generations. We truly value the love, nostalgia, and unwavering support that fans continue to express for the show and its characters. We would also like to reiterate that any official announcements regarding the cast will be made solely through Neela Film Productions”, they added.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of India’s longest-running and most loved sitcoms. The show blends comedy with social messages, focusing on everyday issues faced by common people. Its central characters, Jethalal, Daya, Taarak Mehta, Bhide, Popatlal, and others, reflect India’s diversity and quirks. Over the years, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, offering light-hearted entertainment while promoting unity, optimism, and community harmony with its family-friendly humor, positive values, and memorable catchphrases.

In the past, many actors have exited the show.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

CCI settlement rules to boost ease of doing business in India: Report

CCI settlement rules to boost ease of doing business in India: Report

Pakistan airlines engineers protest over unfair treatment, safety issues

Pakistan airlines engineers protest over unfair treatment, safety issues

Delhi: Car explosion near Red Fort, vehicles on fire, creates panic-like situation

Delhi: Car explosion near Red Fort, vehicles on fire, creates panic-like situation

MP: Rewa residents rejoice over launch of direct flight service to Delhi

MP: Rewa residents rejoice over launch of direct flight service to Delhi

Bihar: Kishanganj residents content with upgrades in health sector, though some complaints persist

Bihar: Kishanganj residents content with upgrades in health sector, though some complaints persist

Renewed Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions highlight fragile equilibrium of South and Central Asia: Report

Renewed Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions highlight fragile equilibrium of South and Central Asia: Report

India and Vietnam reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

India and Vietnam reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

India’s offer to supply Vande Bharat trains to Angola is strategic move: PHDCCI Chief

India’s offer to supply Vande Bharat trains to Angola is strategic move: PHDCCI chief

Jeetendra slips and falls on the ground at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Jeetendra slips and falls on the ground at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Dharmendra is stable, under observation, says Sunny Deol’s team

Dharmendra is stable, under observation, says Sunny Deol’s team