April 12, 2026 2:56 PM हिंदी

Trinamool's focus on appeasement politics evident in budgetary allocations, says PM Modi

Trinamool's focus on appeasement politics evident in budgetary allocations, says PM Modi

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress during a rally in Siliguri, saying that the party's emphasis on appeasement politics is clearly reflected in the annual budgetary allocations of the state government.

“The Trinamool Congress government had allotted Rs 6,000 crore for madrasa education development. However, the state government’s budgetary allocations for North Bengal, which is the gateway to Northeast India, are virtually zero. This proves that the entire focus of the Trinamool Congress-ruled government in West Bengal is just appeasement politics and to please a particular community,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Siliguri of Darjeeling district in North Bengal.

He also reminded the people of the Chief Minister’s engagement in a Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata in October last year, when the entire North Bengal was being ravaged by severe floods and landslides.

“During that time when the entire North Bengal was devastated, the Trinamool government was celebrating a festival in Kolkata. Trinamool Congress is an anti-North Bengal, anti-tribal, anti-tea garden, anti-women, and anti-youth party. So, this time change is needed in West Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress leaders of backing the “Tukde-Tukde (Divisive) gang”, which was to cut off the Siliguri Corridor through insurgency actions. “There is a 'Tukde-Tukde gang' in India, which has recently threatened to cut off the Siliguri Corridor. Trinamool Congress leadership at all levels supports such gangs. This is their real character. Only a BJP-led government can protect the Siliguri Corridor and thus ensure the safety of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

He also accused Trinamool Congress and the state government of creating hindrances for the Union government to implement the Central welfare projects in the state.

“Because of the illegal infiltrators, who are pampered by the state’s ruling party, the overall development of West Bengal is facing hindrances. The local people are losing jobs because of these infiltrators. This needs to be stopped. So let the lotus bloom in West Bengal this time and enable us to drive away the illegal infiltrators from the state. The days will change for the better automatically,” the Prime Minister said.

“You have allowed the Left Front to rule you for 34 years. Then you gave Trinamool Congress three consecutive chances. Now give us a chance. Give Modi a chance to protect women, create jobs, establish the rule of law, provide free medical treatment to the poor, and save Bengali culture from appeasement,” he added.

--IANS

src/dpb

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