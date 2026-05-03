May 03, 2026 11:50 AM हिंदी

Nine killed after massive fire at four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

Nine killed after massive fire at four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Nine people were killed, and several were injured after a massive fire broke out at a four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area early on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the police, seven people are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m., after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, over 10 people were rescued, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, police staff, along with the Vivek Vihar SHO and ACP, immediately proceeded to the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at premises No. B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I.

They added that the fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Speaking to the reporters, DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said, "Early in the morning, around 4 a.m., a call was received about a fire. Fire tenders and local police were immediately rushed to the spot. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control, after which search operations were carried out... Six to seven injured people were shifted to a hospital for emergency treatment."

"The search and rescue operations are still underway," he added.

During rescue and fire-extinguishing operations, 10/15 persons were rescued from the building, of whom two sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that nine persons have lost their lives. Further enquiry and proceedings at the spot are in progress.

The officials said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/

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