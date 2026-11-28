Madurai, Nov 28 (IANS) Amid elaborate security arrangements, authorities are set to light the sacred lamp at the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram Murugan temple hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Saturday, following a fresh directive from the Supreme Court.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken control of the hill as directed by the apex court, while hundreds of devotees have been arriving at the temple since early Saturday morning to witness the religious ceremony.

The development follows a prolonged legal dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp at the hilltop stone pillar, which has been at the centre of a controversy involving religious practices and administrative decisions.

Thiruparankundram is regarded as the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan and attracts devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. Last year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.

However, the then DMK government did not implement the directive and subsequently challenged the order before the Supreme Court. The present Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has maintained its predecessor’s position on the issue.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the lamp be lit on November 24 as part of the Karthigai Deepam celebrations. However, the directive was not implemented at the designated pillar, prompting contempt proceedings against the Madurai District Collector, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Commissioner and other officials.

Hearing the matter on Friday, the apex court issued fresh directions permitting the lighting of the lamp on Saturday and ordered the deployment of central security forces across the hill.

The court also permitted devotees to access temple-owned land, subject to maintaining a distance of 50 metres from the dargah situated on the hill. Muslim devotees will continue to be permitted to offer prayers at the dargah, ensuring that religious worship at both establishments remains uninterrupted.

A committee headed by retired judges Vaidyanathan and Parthiban has been entrusted with determining the timing of the ceremonial lamp lighting.

Following the Supreme Court's intervention, security personnel have been deployed across the hill to maintain law and order and facilitate the religious ceremony.

The ceremonial lamp is expected to be lit around 6 p.m. on Saturday, subject to the committee's final decision, with a large congregation of devotees anticipated.

--IANS

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