New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary, remembering his contributions towards social harmony and women’s empowerment and saying that his ideals would continue to guide society and the nation.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said (in Hindi), “A humble tribute on the death anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a staunch advocate of social harmony and women’s empowerment. His immortal ideas will forever guide us in the upliftment of society and the nation.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid his respects to the social reformer, highlighting his lifelong commitment to the upliftment of Dalits and women’s empowerment.

In his post on X, Gadkari said, “On the death anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who was always dedicated to the upliftment of Dalits and the empowerment of women, I pay my humble respects to him.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remembered Phule as a pioneer of social justice and women’s education, reiterating the Delhi government’s commitment to taking forward his ideals.

“On the death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a pioneer of social justice and women’s education, we pay our humble tribute to him.

Inspired by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ of the respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, we in Delhi are committed to translating his ideals of education, equal opportunity and the empowerment of the disadvantaged into reality,” she posted on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also paid a humble tribute to Phule, recalling his struggle for women’s education, social equality and the rights of marginalised communities.

“A humble tribute to the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary. He fought throughout his life for women’s education, social equality, and the rights of marginalized communities. His struggle to establish education, equality, and justice in society will always inspire us all,” Choudhary said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also remembered the reformer for his contribution to social justice and education.

“A humble tribute to the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary, who fought throughout his life for social justice, equality and women’s education! His contribution to empowering society’s exploited, marginalized and disadvantaged sections through education is unforgettable. His efforts to build an educated, empowered and harmonious society will always be an inspiration,” Maurya posted on X.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was a visionary social reformer who challenged the rigid caste system and championed education and equality for women and marginalised communities. In 1873, he founded the Satyashodhak Samaj to advocate for the rights of oppressed communities. His ideology was rooted in equality, justice and rationalism, and his relentless efforts towards social reform left an enduring mark on Indian society.

--IANS

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