Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) New Zealand tightened their grip on the second Test after being bowled out for 356 in their first innings before reducing India to 59/3 at tea on Day 2 at Hagley Oval here on Saturday, with Kyle Jamieson striking twice to leave the visitors trailing by 297 runs and facing an early challenge in their reply.

Resuming the innings after lunch at 330/8, New Zealand added 26 runs before being dismissed, with Tom Blundell falling agonisingly short of a century. The wicketkeeper-batter, playing his 50th Test, made a determined 89 off 211 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries before Gurnoor Brar ended his resistance. Blundell attempted to pull a short delivery but got a top edge, which was safely taken by Akash Deep at fine leg.

Matt Henry added 19 off 25 balls, including four boundaries, before becoming Akash Deep’s fifth victim. The pacer induced an outside edge that was comfortably pouched by Rishabh Pant, completing a five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 356 in 116.3 overs.

Akash Deep finished with figures of 5/95, while Brar and Anshul Kamboj each picked up two wickets. Washington Sundar accounted for Daryl Mitchell, who had scored 31 on opening day.

India’s reply, however, began on a disappointing note as Matt Henry struck in the opening over. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had faced six deliveries without scoring, was beaten by a delivery that initially angled in before moving away off the surface to crash into the off-stump.

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal attempted to steady the innings, negotiating the initial spell with caution before gradually finding opportunities to score. Padikkal showed positive intent, taking on the New Zealand attack with a six off Jamieson and a square-driven boundary off Henry. Rahul, meanwhile, remained watchful as the pair added 32 runs for the second wicket.

Their partnership ended when Jamieson got the better of Padikkal in the eighth over. Looking to drive a fuller delivery outside off, the left-hander played away from his body and edged behind to Tom Blundell. Padikkal departed for 21 off 20 balls, leaving India at 32/2.

Captain Shubman Gill joined Rahul and briefly looked in good touch, producing a couple of authoritative drives through the off-side. He struck three boundaries in his 29-ball 17, but Jamieson found the outside edge with a delivery that moved away late, and Tom Latham held the catch at second slip in the final over before tea.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 17, with India reaching 59/3 in 14.4 overs at the interval. With the visitors still 297 runs behind, New Zealand had seized the initiative through a disciplined bowling display after their batters had put up a competitive first-innings total.

Brief Scores: India 59/3 in 14.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 21, KL Rahul 17*, Shubman Gill 17; Kyle Jamieson 2-26, Matt Henry 1-19) trail New Zealand 356/10 in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89, Tom Latham 59; Akash Deep 5-99, Anshul Kamboj 2-79, Gurnoor Brar 2-78) by 297 runs.

--IANS

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