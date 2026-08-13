Tiranga march, massive flag display secure two 'Golden Book of World Records'

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Ahead of Independence Day, two entries were registered in the Golden Book of World Records on Thursday, recognising achievements in the categories of ‘Longest Mass March With Flag’ and ‘Most People Holding a National Flag '.

The records were registered in the name of Gaurav Gautam of Palwal, Haryana, during a large-scale Tiranga-themed event that drew thousands of participants.

A provisional certificate was awarded to Gautam for the ‘Longest Mass March With Flag’ category. According to organisers, thousands of people marched carrying the Indian national flag, the Tiranga, over a record-breaking distance on August 13. The event was organised as a grand tribute to national unity, patriotism and the enduring spirit of India’s freedom movement.

Another certificate was presented for the category of ‘Most People Holding a National Flag.’ As per the Golden Book of World Records, a record number of participants were claimed to have walked while holding a long facsimile of the Indian national flag. The event was conceived as a spectacular public demonstration of collective pride and solidarity, celebrating the values associated with India’s Independence.

The twin recognitions come at a time when the nation is gearing up for the 80th Independence Day celebrations. The achievements have added to the festive atmosphere surrounding the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes proudly.

The historic Tiranga Yatra started with a huge tricolour 5 km long and 10 feet wide, with a grand welcome given at about 20 places. From school children to elders and matriarchs participated enthusiastically.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist the Tiranga as part of the celebrations marking India's Independence.

The campaign was based on the idea that people's relationship with the national flag had traditionally remained more formal and institutional, rather than becoming a personal expression of national pride.

By encouraging citizens to bring the flag home, the initiative sought to transform the Tiranga into a symbol of a personal connection with the nation while also representing a collective commitment towards nation-building and national unity.

This year, 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2026' is being dedicated to the spirit of 150 Years of Vande Mataram, celebrating patriotism, pride in the Tiranga and the deep love for the motherland reflected in India's National Song.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the countrymen to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark Independence Day on August 15 and pay tributes to the freedom fighters.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, PM Modi said, "Celebrate August 15 with pride, pay tribute to freedom fighters, take a pledge for Viskit Bharat. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

"Come, let's make Har Ghar Tiranga a celebration in every home," the Prime Minister captioned the post as the nation prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day.

--IANS

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