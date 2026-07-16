July 16, 2026 12:40 PM हिंदी

Tilottama Shome on Akshaye Khanna’s quiet nature on ‘Ikka’ sets: ‘I never saw him outside that space’

Tilottama Shome on Akshaye Khanna’s quiet nature on ‘Ikka’ sets: ‘I never saw him outside that space’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Tilottama Shome has opened up about working with Akshaye Khanna in ‘Ikka.’

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared insights into the actor’s reserved nature and his dedication to staying connected with his character on set. Tilottama shared, “His character also demanded that kind of energy. Every actor has a different process. Some actors are laughing and joking until the director calls action, and then they instantly switch into character. Others prefer to stay quiet and mentally prepare themselves.”

“Akshaye came to the set carrying the emotional energy of his character and remained in that zone throughout the shoot. I never really saw him outside that space.”

Speaking about working with Sunny Deol, Tilottama stated, “Sunny sir is a very introverted person, and so am I. People often assume actors are naturally extroverted because we face the camera, but that's not always true. What I loved about him was that even in his silence, there was tremendous warmth. Sometimes a person's silence can make the atmosphere uncomfortable, but his silence made everyone around him feel relaxed. Whenever we spoke, he was always kind, respectful and extremely generous. He is a true gentleman, something that feels increasingly rare today.”

In "Ikka," directed by Imtiaz Ali, Tilottama Shome essayed the role of Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor who faces off against Sunny Deol’s character, Arjun Mehra, a defense attorney, in the courtroom drama. In an interesting twist, Shome’s character delivered Sunny Deol’s iconic “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath” dialogue in the film, using his legendary line against him during their intense courtroom confrontations.

“Ikka” revolves around celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, whose strong faith in justice faces its biggest challenge when he takes on the case of his former rival, Shauryamann Gaur, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, in a high-profile attempted murder trial. Directed and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the crime thriller premiered on Netflix on 10 July.

Akshaye’s portrayal in the film received widespread appreciation for its intensity and powerful screen presence.

--IANS

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