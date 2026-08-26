Tigress captured after wandering close to residential areas in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Aug 26 (IANS) A 12-year-old tigress was captured by a Forest Department team near Maddur in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district after it wandered into areas close to human habitation, triggering fear and panic among area residents.

The tigress, which is believed to have sustained an injury to its chest, had been moving around Maddur Colony and surrounding residential areas, apparently unable to return to the forest. Forest officials suspect that it may have suffered the injury during a fight with another tiger.

The presence of the tigress had left local villagers living in fear for several days. They finally heaved a sigh of relief after the Forest Department successfully captured the animal following a prolonged operation.

On Tuesday, a youth identified as Rajendra from Maddur village in Gundlupet taluk spotted the tiger while he was working in his agricultural field. The animal reportedly appeared just a few metres away from him, leaving him shocked and frightened.

Fearing for his life, Rajendra immediately ran back towards the village and escaped unhurt. The villagers were alerted following the incident and promptly informed officials of the Bandipur Forest Department.

A team of forest officials rushed to the area and launched an operation to track the animal. Using a drone camera, the officials closely monitored the tigress's movements and identified its location.

The Forest Department subsequently conducted a prolonged operation during the night and succeeded in safely capturing the tigress.

Officials are expected to conduct a detailed medical examination of the animal, particularly to assess the injury to its chest. A decision on its treatment, rehabilitation, or release will be taken based on its health condition.

The movement of the injured tigress near residential areas and agricultural fields had caused considerable concern among villagers, particularly farmers and others working in the surrounding areas. With the animal now captured, residents have heaved a sigh of relief.

For the first time in nearly five decades, a tiger has been sighted in the forests near Hampi, marking a rare return of the big cat to the region. The tiger movement was captured on a camera trap at Kishkinda Hills in Koppal district. The last recorded presence of a tiger in these forests dates back to the 1970s.

The experts believe the tiger may have made the Kishkinda Hills its home for the last many months and might have moved here from the Shrishailam wildlife corridor in Andhra Pradesh. People have been advised not to venture into the area alone and to avoid sleeping outside their houses at night.

--IANS

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