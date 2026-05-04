Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see!

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, and Tamil actor Sriman were among the first to congratulate actor Vijay, whose party is now surging ahead in the results to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff took to his X timeline to say, "Congratulations to @actorvijay.The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!"

Tiger Shroff wasn't the only one to congratulate Vijay, who is now likely to be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Malayalam actor and producer Aju Varghese too took to his social media timelines to congratulate Vijay. He wrote, "The historical example of luck favours the brave! @actorvijay sir #respect #change."

Actor Sriman, a close friend of actor Vijay, took to his X timeline to express his happiness at Vijay's impressive performance in the elections. For the unaware, at the time of writing this report, TVK chief Vijay himself is maintaining a comfortable lead in both Perambur (after four rounds) and Tiruchy East (after three rounds), reinforcing the party’s impressive debut performance in the Assembly elections.

Sriman wrote,"The people's verdict is greater than the great verdict." He also posted a video of himself whistling. He also went on to write, "I got the opportunity to tell my nanban cheif minister in 1998. Thank you makkalay (people). Makkal theerpay maheysan theerpu (The people's verdict is God's verdict). Our CM will work for you, he is genuine at heart. Once he promises he tries his best to honour his word, he will work sincerely to fulfill all promises."

TVK’s momentum is visible across several constituencies in the state. Reports have also emerged that the party has booked a resort in Mahabalipuram to house its winning MLAs, amid concerns of potential post-poll poaching.

Reacting to the early trends, TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald exuded confidence that the party would secure an absolute majority and form the next government. He said the outcome reflects widespread public disillusionment with traditional parties.

As counting progresses, the trends suggest a dramatic reshaping of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with TVK emerging as a formidable challenger to the state’s entrenched Dravidian parties.

--IANS

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