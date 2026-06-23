June 23, 2026 5:28 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff praises Bageshwar Sarkar's social initiatives during a special meet

Tiger Shroff meets Bageshwar Sarkar, discuss societal welfare

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently met the revered Guru Bageshwar Sarkar at the Sanatan Math in Mumbai.

During this meeting, the two went on to discuss a variety of topics related to social welfare and the well-being of people in general.

The 'Baaghi' actor even praised Bageshwar Sarkar for all the work done by him in the field of social service.

As part of the interaction, Tiger was informed about the various social service activities run by Bageshwar Sarkar, especially the cancer hospital presently under construction for poor daughters. They also talked about the other public welfare initiatives, such as, the ongoing Annapurna Prasadam community kitchen at Bageshwar Dham.

Towards the end of the meeting, Tiger presented Bageshwar Sarkar with a shawl. The 'War' actor also received his blessings and expressed his admiration for his devoted efforts toward social welfare.

On the professional front, Tiger will be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, 'Lag Ja Gale'. The project marks his primary collaboration with both actors.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

Sharing the release date, film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "TIGER SHROFF - JANHVI KAPOOR - LAKSHYA: 'LAG JA GALE' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Dharma Productions, the producers of Lag Ja Gale, have finalised a Summer 2027 release for the film: 14 May 2027. TigerShroff, JanhviKapoor, and Lakshya star in this intense action entertainer, directed by Raj Mehta."

Billed to be an action entertainer, the movie has been made under the direction of Raj Mehta.

'Lag Ja Gale' is being produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Tiger last graced the screen with the action entertainer 'Baaghi 4'. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the project also featured Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

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