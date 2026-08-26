Tiger Shroff hits the gym for iron therapy: No better feeling than moving big dumbells

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Action hero Tiger Shroff has shared a glimpse of himself working out with some “big dumbbells” in the gym.

Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless video of himself doing a chest workout. In the video, the actor flaunted his muscular body. The action hero was seen doing a cable fly workout and chest press with heavy weights.

“No better feeling than moving some big ass dumbells #irontherapy,” Tiger wrote as the caption.

Tiger was last seen in “Baaghi 4”, an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi film debut, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film stars Tiger, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

The film follows a grieving man who wakes up from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

He will next be seen in Hitman, an upcoming high-budget action thriller film starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Tiger also has Lag Ja Gale, an upcoming action-romance film starring Tiger Shroff, and Lakshya.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

The son of Jackie Shroff will also be seen sharing screen space with Vidyut Jammwal for the first time for an upcoming high-octane action love story produced by T-Series and directed by Milap Zaveri, co-starring Kirti Shetty.

Tiger, whose real name is Jai Hemant, he made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014.

He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War.

This was followed by a series of unsuccessful big-budget actions films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4, which has in-turn led to a career decline. He has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2018 and 2019. He went on to release a string of singles as a singer.

--IANS

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