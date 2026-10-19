October 19, 2026 5:28 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 suspects held in Rajasthan's Kota planned to flee to Nepal, say police

Tiger Shroff firing case: Three suspects held in Rajasthan's Kota planned to flee to Nepal, say police

Jaipur, Oct 19 (IANS) The Kota City Police in Rajasthan have made a major breakthrough in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai by apprehending three suspects, including a minor, at Kota railway station. According to Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam, preliminary questioning has revealed that the suspects planned to travel to Delhi before fleeing to Nepal.

Acting on intelligence that the suspects were travelling to Kota aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express, a police team surrounded and searched the train. The operation was completed in approximately 15 minutes, following which all three suspects were taken into custody.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar; and a minor.

According to the SP, Hrithik had been living in Mumbai for the past few years.

SP Gautam said preliminary questioning indicated that Rehan alias Sukka was in contact with Anil Pandit, who is reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police are investigating whether this connection had any role in the firing incident.

The weapon allegedly used in the shooting has not yet been recovered. Investigators will question the suspects further to establish where the weapon was taken after the incident and identify others who may have been involved.

A team from the Mumbai Police has reached Kota, and the process of handing over the suspects to the Mumbai Police is underway.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 7 p.m., when Tiger Shroff was returning by car from a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu area.

According to the police, the assailants fired at the vehicle with a pistol, injuring the driver. Another person present at the scene was also hit by a bullet.

A Mumbai Police official said Tiger Shroff managed to lean forward when the shots were fired, helping him avoid a direct hit. However, he sustained an injury from a fragment of shattered glass. The investigation is continuing to establish the motive behind the attack, trace the weapon used in the shooting and determine the possible involvement of other individuals.

--IANS

arc/dpb

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