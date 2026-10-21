Tiger Shroff firing case: Four more people, including two women, arrested

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car has taken a new turn, with Delhi Police’s Special Cell arresting four people allegedly linked to the supply of weapons and efforts to help the shooters escape.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell, NDR unit, arrested four accused on October 20. They have been identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, along with Radha, 23, from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, and Babita, 23, from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation is examining the alleged movement of a pistol and ammunition from Amritsar to Mumbai, the role of intermediaries in delivering the weapon and the reported attempts to help the shooters leave the city after the incident.

According to the police, investigators are examining the alleged roles of the four in transporting the weapon.

Kunal had recently been released from jail on bail. He allegedly met Anil Pandit through a friend. The two subsequently began communicating through an encrypted messaging application, according to Delhi Police.

Police allege that, on Pandit’s instructions, Kunal brought a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar. Sumit reportedly accompanied him during the journey.

According to the police account, Kunal met Radha around two months before the incident. He allegedly told her about his activities and subsequently persuaded her to carry the weapon to Mumbai.

On October 15, Kunal reportedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi railway station. The pistol was allegedly placed inside Radha’s bag.

On October 17, Radha and Babita reportedly arrived in Dadar and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am that day, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.

Police are investigating who received the bag afterwards and how the weapon was allegedly used in the firing.

The firing incident took place on the evening of October 18. According to Delhi Police, Anil Pandit subsequently told Kunal that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and allegedly asked him to arrange their escape.

On the same day, Radha and Babita reportedly left Dadar for Delhi aboard the Haridwar Express. The women were apprehended at New Delhi railway station on October 20, while Kunal and Sumit were detained in Sonipat.

Following the firing incident, the accused reportedly fled to Surat in Gujarat, from where they boarded a Jaipur-bound train. Their alleged plan was to travel to New Delhi by bus before escaping to Nepal. Three accused were arrested by Mumbai Police in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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