November 13, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

Govt takes action against over 1.24 lakh telecom resources in Q3, blacklists 374 senders

Govt takes action against over 1.24 lakh telecom resources in Q3, blacklists 374 senders

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) took action against over 1.24 lakh telecom resources and blacklisted 374 senders for unsolicited commercial communications during the July-September quarter of FY27, an official statement said on Friday.

The regulator received 1.529 million complaints against unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) during the quarter, against 714.01 billion calls originating from telecom networks. This meant approximately 2.14 complaints per million calls, the statement from the Ministry of Communications.

The enforcement measures included outgoing call barring, long-term disconnection, blacklisting of senders across all telecom operators and blocking of SMS headers to prevent repeat violations.

Consumer participation through the TRAI Do Not Disturb (DND) App continued to play a critical role in strengthening enforcement against spam communications. The application was used as a tool for consumers to register and modify their preferences for blocking or receiving promotional communications with ease, and is a convenient option to report UCC.

The application accounted for 92.9 per cent of all UCC complaints received by telecom service providers.

AI-based spam detection flagged 19.9 billion suspected spam calls/SMS, enabling consumers to exercise the choice of either ignoring such communication or picking such communications with caution. Over 4.59 million warning notifications were issued to the suspected senders during the quarter.

Media campaigns to educate customers about TRAI DND app were undertaken through 132 FM Channels, 15 AIR FM Channels, 23 private TV Channels, 2 DD Channels and 97 newspapers.

TRAI organised the ‘TRAI DND Reel Challenge’ on the MyGov Portal from June 2026 to August 2026 to create awareness about reporting spam calls and unwanted commercial communications through the TRAI DND App.

TRAI also conducted awareness campaigns across social media platforms about the TRAI DND App, and to encourage consumers to report spam. One of the digital campaigns garnered over 24.8 million impressions, the statement noted.

—IANS

aar/na

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