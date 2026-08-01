Tibet needs visionary leadership to negotiate with Beijing: Report

Beijing, Aug 1 (IANS) The Tibetan struggle cannot be sustained by a four-decade-old playbook and requires leaders willing to take risks, think beyond familiar approaches, and devise strategies that bring Beijing to the negotiating table. Visionary leadership is not about abandoning core principles but about adapting them to meet the challenges of a new era, a report has highlighted.

“For more than four decades, the Tibetan leadership has held to a strategy that Beijing has consistently rejected. The reliance on a framework conceived in the 1980s — anchored in appeals for dialogue and autonomy — has not yielded meaningful negotiations. Instead, it has left Tibetans in a holding pattern, waiting for a door that Beijing has bolted shut. The time has come to recognise that persistence without adaptation is not resilience; it is stagnation,” Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the Dalai Lama, wrote in ‘The Tibet Express’.

According to Thondup, China has become increasingly confident and assertive, with little inclination to consider concessions. He said that Beijing now sees no reason to revisit proposals it rejected decades ago.

Highlighting the shift in global attention, he said Tibet is no longer the focal point of international human rights discourse it once was, with attention now centred on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and other crisis.

Thondup noted that younger Tibetans, both inside Tibet and in exile, are inheriting a struggle that has remained largely unchanged for decades. They deserve a strategy that reflects their future, he said, rather than one anchored in the past.

“Tibet must be presented not as a relic of history but as a living civilisation with contributions to make in the modern world. This means shifting from appeals to sympathy toward appeals to partnership. The Tibetan diaspora is educated, connected, and influential. Harnessing these networks to build coalitions across civil society, academia, and technology can create new leverage points,” Thondup wrote.

Emphasising that patience remains essential, he said it must be an active one — focused on strengthening cultural preservation, expanding digital diplomacy, and building alliances that place Tibet at the heart of discussions on Asia's future.

“Negotiation will only happen when Beijing sees benefit. That requires Tibetans to articulate a vision where cooperation enhances China’s global image, stability, and legitimacy,” Thondup mentioned.

Stressing the need for forward-looking leadership, he said, “Our future lies in the hands of those who can see beyond rejection, who can craft a strategy that transforms Tibet from a dismissed petition into a respected partner. The measure of leadership now is not fidelity to the past but courage to design the future.”

--IANS

scor/as