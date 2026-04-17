Tia Bajpai shoots in Monaco: Not about stepping into Hollywood, but about pushing my boundaries

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Tia Bajpai is currently shooting for a film in Monaco under the direction of filmmaker Omid Romal, says that the project means a lot to her as it's about pushing her boundaries as an artist.

Speaking about her experience, Tia shared, “Shooting here in Monaco feels surreal. Every day on set is a learning experience, and working with such a talented international team has been incredibly inspiring.”

“This project means a lot to me—it’s not just about stepping into Hollywood, but about pushing my own boundaries as an artist,” she added.

The film brings together a diverse international team, offers her the opportunity to explore a fresh cinematic space and connect with a global audience. From the scenic backdrops of Monaco to the disciplined pace of an international production, Tia is fully immersed in the experience.

Regarding the filmmaker, Romal has directed films such as How To Be A Gangsta, Lilly Rose, Gadens Melodi, and Forever Chapter.

The actress has worked in films such as “Haunted - 3D” and “1920: Evil Returns”. She made her cinematic debut as Meera Sabharwal, a character tortured and killed by her piano teacher in Haunted 3D.

Recently, she lent her vocals in multiple languages for “Love Mafia” and said that the track reflects her evolution as an artist.

The actress has set a personal record as she has lent her voice in languages including English, Hindi, Swahili (African), Korean and Latin. The actress shared that it was more about feeling the words authentically than just saying them right.

She said: “Every language has its own soul. It was not just about getting the words right, but feeling them authentically.”

“There were moments of doubt, but also immense growth. ‘Love Mafia’ is very close to my heart because it reflects my evolution as an artist.”

On making debut in Hollywood with an upcoming film, she had said: “This next phase is all about reinvention. I’ve always believed in challenging myself, and this film demands physical strength, discipline, and a completely different mindset. I’m excited for audiences to see this side of me.”

She was last seen in the film Lakeerein, a legal drama. Directed by Durgesh Pathak, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Bidita Bag and Gaurav Chopra.

It talks about the complex and often underreported issue of marital rape within the confines of marriage.

--IANS

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