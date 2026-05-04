May 04, 2026 5:01 PM हिंदी

‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ season 2 to explore heartbreak, power, politics

‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ season 2 to explore heartbreak, power, politics

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The streaming series ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ is set to return with its 2nd season promising a story that is darker, more intense, and far more unpredictable. The new season once again brings together Sanchita Basu and Dhaval Thakur, reprising their roles as Shanvika Chauhan and Kuldeep Kumar.

The 2nd season of the show is set against the charged backdrop of small-town India, and moves beyond love and heartbreak into a world where power, politics, and personal history collide.

Sanchita Basu, who plays Shanvika, said, “Shanvika is at the heart of Kuldeep’s story, and this season of Thkura ke mera pyaar brings out her strength and resilience in ways that are both powerful and emotional. The relationship between Kuldeep and Shanvika is layered, intense, and central to the narrative. Audiences will see a deeper side to their bond this time”.

Dhaval Thakur, who reprises the role of Kuldeep Kumar, shared, “Kuldeep is a man of contradictions, strong yet vulnerable, righteous yet flawed. This season of Thukra ke Mera Pyaar explores his emotional core in a much deeper way. It’s not just about the battles he fights outside, but the ones within. The scale is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the journey is far more intense. I’m excited for audiences to witness this side of him”.

The series explores heartbreak, self-worth, and emotional resilience in modern relationships. The story follows a young protagonist navigating love, betrayal, and the painful aftermath of rejection, capturing how personal identity evolves through loss. With a mix of intense emotions and relatable situations, the series reflects the complexities of dating in the digital age.

‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ season 2 is set to stream on June on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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