April 15, 2026 5:05 PM हिंदी

Amit Shah says Mamata govt refused to discuss Darjeeling Hills issues

Amit Shah says Mamata govt refused to discuss Darjeeling Hills issues

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that as many as three proposals for meetings during the last one and a half years to discuss the issues of people in the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in North West Bengal and the demands of the Gorkhas residing there were rejected by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

He was supposed to address a public meeting at Lebong Ground in Darjeeling on Wednesday morning. However, due to the bad weather, his helicopter could not land there, and hence a seven-minute video message was played at the public rally.

"I have talked about the meeting three times to discuss the hills and the Gorkhas issues in the last one and a half years. But Mamata Banerjee did not send any of her representatives to New Delhi to discuss the matter. She does not want the Gorkhas living in Darjeeling to get justice and their legitimate rights. But do not worry. After the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government in the state on May 5, our first task will be to resolve the problems of the Gorkhas. All the complaints and cases filed against the Gorkhas over the Gorkhaland movement in the past will be withdrawn," HM Shah said in the video message.

Regretting his failure to reach the public meeting, he said he will be coming to Sukna in Darjeeling district again on April 21, which will be the last day of the campaign for the first of the two-phase poll on April 23.

“I have moved around the state for the last few days. My experience says that the BJP’s victory in West Bengal is certain this time. The days of illegal infiltration, corruption, and hooliganism will be over then," he said.

HM Shah is scheduled to address three other public meetings on the day at Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district, Falakata in Alipurduar district, and Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district.

--IANS

src/dpb

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