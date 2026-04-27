Three killed, 45 injured in Pakistan's attack in Kunar: Afghan officials

Kabul, April 27 (IANS) As many as three people have been killed and 45 injured in attacks carried out by Pakistani military in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Monday, local media reported citing the provincial information and culture department.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, Information and Culture Director Najibullah Hanif said that the attacks took place after 2 pm (local time) when Pakistani forces launched drone strikes and fired artillery shells later on areas around the provincial capital.

Hanif said that three civilians were killed and 45 injured in the attacks. He further stated that Syed Jamaluddin Afghan University's building suffered damage as the university campus was also targetted in the attack.

Locals said that the Pakistani forces are indulging in mortar shelling at Luqman village in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district. Residents said that Afghan forces carried out retaliatory attacks on Pakistani military posts, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that six Pakistani soldiers were killed in a clash between Afghanistan's border forces and Pakistani military personnel in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

The tensions escalated late Sunday night when Pakistani military forces reportedly shot and killed an Afghan child. The incident provoked an immediate response from the Afghan security forces.

"The clash occurred in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, a key crossing point between the two countries. A source among Taliban ranks in Kandahar said six Pakistani soldiers were killed in the exchange, and one was captured. The body of another soldier was also recovered by Taliban forces, the source said," Amu TV reported.

Afghan forces also seized a number of light and heavy weapons during the clash amid heated tensions between Taliban and Pakistan that has led to border violence since late February, another news outlet, Ariana News, reported.

Meanwhile, two women were among three civilians injured after Afghan Taliban forces opened fire in South Waziristan, with security sources describing it as a "failed infiltration attempt by Fitna al-Khawarij militants", Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Citing security sources, the report detailed that the incident occurred in the Zlol Khel area of Angoor Adda, where Afghan Taliban forces allegedly resorted to unprovoked firing after Pakistan Army foiled an infiltration attempt by militants seeking to enter from across the border.

--IANS

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