June 11, 2026 10:45 PM हिंदी

India and Finland review progress of strategic partnership on digitalisation and sustainability

India and Finland review progress of strategic partnership on digitalisation and sustainability

Helsinki, June 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday reviewed the progress of India-Finland Strategic Partnership on Digitalisation and Sustainability with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen in Helsinki.

“Good to meet FM Elina Valtonen of Finland today in Helsinki,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

“Reviewed the progress of our Strategic Partnership on Digitalisation and Sustainability. Discussed cooperation on start-ups, AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum technologies, 6G, clean energy and space. Also agreed to deepen trade and investment, while maintaining the momentum of our political engagement,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar also noted that he is looking forward to engaging with the Finnish leadership and other colleagues at the Kultaranta Talks later on Thursday.

"Delighted to welcome my Indian colleague, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, to Helsinki," Voltonen wrote on X.

"Finland and India have excellent bilateral relations. We will continue deepening our trade ties and see significant potential in digitalisation and sustainability," she added.

According to the MEA, EAM Jaishankar will attend the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks, on the theme 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'. The EAM will also have meetings with his counterpart and the leadership of Finland.

The EAM is paying an official visit to Bulgaria and Finland from June 10-11.

During his visit to Bulgaria, EAM Jaishankar held talks with his counterpart and the leadership of Bulgaria. He also visited the National Historic Museum in Sofia.

Emphasising the long-standing ties between India and Bulgaria, EAM Jaishankar on Thursday said that the relationship should be reshaped into a more contemporary and forward-looking partnership, with both sides sharing similar political outlooks.

Addressing a press conference following his meeting with Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Sofia, EAM Jaishankar said, “Our discussions today had three dimensions. First, the bilateral cooperation between India and Bulgaria. Second, the partnership between India and the European Union. And third, what our two countries can do together for the world... That is largely what I came here to discuss.

“Where India-Bulgaria ties are concerned, these are longstanding and very comfortable. Our task is to refashion that into a contemporary and forward-looking relationship. Politically, as our talks confirmed, we share many similar approaches and outlooks," he added.

–IANS

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