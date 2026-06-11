Trump threatens new strikes as US disables third tanker linked to Iran

Washington, June 11, (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened fresh military action against Iran and said the United States could eventually take control of key Iranian oil infrastructure, hours after US forces disabled a third commercial tanker accused of violating Washington's blockade against Tehran.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti-Aircraft, and all other forms of Defence, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added: "At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America."

The comments came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had disabled a tanker in the Gulf of Oman that it said was transporting Iranian oil in violation of the blockade imposed on Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer was disabled at 11:20 pm ET on June 10 after it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the vessel's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions from US forces.

The incident marked the third commercial vessel disabled by US forces this week.

Earlier, American aircraft disabled the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello. CENTCOM said Marivex attempted to sail to an Iranian port while Settebello sought to transport Iranian oil.

The military command said it has disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied with the blockade and allowed 42 humanitarian aid vessels to proceed since the operation began on April 13.

"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," CENTCOM said.

--IANS

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