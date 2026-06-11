India’s textile industry poised to achieve $350 billion target by 2030: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) India’s textile industry has expanded to nearly $190 billion in 2025-26 and is poised to achieve the target of $350 billion by 2030, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday.

The domestic textile market has grown from about Rs 6 lakh crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 16 lakh crore, reflecting the sector’s robust expansion and increasing contribution to the national economy.

He further noted that the textile and apparel sector currently provides direct employment to more than 5.3 crore people and is expected to generate nearly 2 crore additional jobs over the next three years.

Highlighting the achievements of the Ministry of Textiles over the past 12 years, he said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s textile and apparel sector has undergone a remarkable transformation.

The minister said that guided by the Prime Minister’s 5F vision — Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign — the sector has evolved into a strong and integrated value chain connecting farmers, manufacturers, weavers, artisans and exporters.

Singh emphasised that the government has implemented a series of landmark reforms and flagship initiatives to strengthen the entire textile ecosystem.

These include PM MITRA Parks, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), the Textiles Export Promotion Mission (TEEM), the National Fibre Mission and the Raw Material Support Scheme (RMSS), which are driving investments, technological advancement, sustainability and export competitiveness.

To support cotton farmers and ensure adequate raw material availability for industry, the government launched the Cotton Productivity Mission and removed import duty on cotton.

Export competitiveness has been strengthened through schemes such as RoSCTL and RoDTEP, while India’s network of Free Trade Agreements has expanded from 10 FTAs covering 19 countries in 2014 to 18 FTAs covering 56 countries, creating new opportunities for exports and investments.

Despite global trade challenges, India has diversified its export destinations and registered export growth in 135 countries. The Minister further noted that India has emerged as a major force in technical textiles, with the market expanding from about $6 billion to $25 billion under the National Technical Textiles Mission.

--IANS

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