Three Indians killed in fire incident in Germany's Bochum

Berlin, Oct 15 (IANS) As many as three Indian nationals have been killed in a fire incident in Bochum in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, the Indian Embassy in Germany said on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy said that all three Indian nationals were studying in Germany.

The Embassy said it is in contact with local authorities and the victims' families and is providing all necessary assistance.

German authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

"Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany. Embassy of India in Berlin and Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance," the Indian Embassy in Germany posted on X.

"The incident is under investigation by German authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," it added.

According to local media reports, police have identified the deceased as three Indian nationals -- two women aged 25 years and 27 years and a 26-year-old man.

The fire erupted in the house in Bochum on Tuesday morning (local time). Emergency responders found the three bodies on the second floor of the building, Germany-based WDR reported.

The operation was difficult as the flames had spread upwards through the stairwell, preventing firefighters from using the stairs to reach the upper floors.

A 41-year-old resident of the house in Bochum is under initial suspicion of murder, WDR reported, citing a Bochum police spokesperson.

The man has been arrested and has already been questioned by officers from the homicide squad.

Fire investigators have examined the house and ruled out the possibility of a technical defect as the cause of the fire and are probing the possibility of arson, as per the report.

The police are investigating whether it was a deliberate act or an accidental fire.

--IANS

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