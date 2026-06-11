June 11, 2026 1:52 PM हिंदी

Three generations Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Nitara serve fashion goals at airport

Three generations Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Nitara serve fashion goals at airport

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Three generations of the Khanna-Kapadia family - Bollywood veteran star Dimple Kapadia, daughter Twinkle Khanna and her daughter Nitara were spotted making a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

Dimple Kapadia arrived alongside daughter Twinkle Khanna and granddaughter Nitara. The trio showcased how elegance and fashion run deep in the family.

As the family stepped out of their vehicle, Nitara was the first to get down and quickly made her way towards the airport entrance.

The young girl appeared a little camera-shy and hurried inside after noticing the paparazzi stationed outside the terminal.

Dressed casually in a white top paired with light blue distressed jeans and sneakers, Nitara kept her look comfortable and age-appropriate. She also flaunted a bag charm attached to her handbag.

Twinkle Khanna followed shortly after, looking chic in a white top teamed with beige trousers and a textured oversized jacket. She completed her airport look with oversized sunglasses and a luxury brown handbag.

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia exuded sophistication in a chic flowing grey ensemble layered with a long textured overcoat. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery, dark sunglasses and a smart black handbag.

Talking about Nitara, the young girl born on September 25, 2012, is the younger child of Twinkle Khanna and actor Akshay Kumar. She shares an age gap of approximately ten years with her elder brother Aarav Kumar, who was born in 2002.

Meanwhile, talking about Dimple Kapadia who recently turned 69 years old, is a proud mother to daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Both daughters chose very different paths in life. Twinkle, after a successful acting career in films such as 'Barsaat', 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' and 'Badshah', reinvented herself as a bestselling author, columnist and entrepreneur.

Rinke Khanna, on the other hand, stepped away from the entertainment industry after appearing in films including 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', following her marriage to businessman Sameer Saran.

–IANS

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