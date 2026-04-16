Three Baloch men forcibly disappeared in overnight raids in Pakistan

Quetta, April 16 (IANS) Three Baloch young men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared in overnight raids in Pakistan, sparking fresh concerns over enforced disappearances, local media reported on Thursday.

As per reports, Zubair Baloch, a Baloch student, was taken from his home in Dera Ghazi Khan area of Pakistan during the early hours of Wednesday, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a post on X, Baloch Student Council, Punjab, stated, "Zubair Baloch, son of Ghulam Fareed, former chairman of Baloch Students Council Bahawalpur and an MPhil graduate of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, was forcibly disappeared last night at approximately 1:30 AM from his hometown in Bhutta Colony, Dera Ghazi Khan."

Family members have alleged that Zubair Baloch was taken from his home at around 1:30 am and moved to an undisclosed place. Since then, no information regarding his whereabouts has been provided, according to the family.

His family has called for his immediate release or details regarding his whereabouts. They urged authorities and human rights groups to intervene in the matter.

In a separate incident, two young men were taken from their homes during overnight raids in Jiwani area of Balochistan's Gwadar district, according to local sources. Two young men have been identified as Riaz Sayed from Kosar Bazaar and Jahanzaib, a resident of Solan Bazaar. Both men were taken to an unknown place after raids and families have been unable to contact them since them, The Balochistan Post reported.

The latest incidents comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, a protest camp against enforced disappearances in Quetta city of Pakistan's Balochistan province entered its 6136th Day on Thursday, the organisers said.

The camp outside the Quetta Press Club has been set up by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). Several people joined the protest to express solidarity with the families of the missing persons.

"Quetta Press Club: VBM's protest camp against enforced disappearances continues on its 6136th day Individuals from various schools of thought visited the camp and expressed solidarity with the families of the disappeared. Demand: Ensure the recovery of all missing persons, and bring an immediate end to enforced disappearances," Voice for Baloch Missing Persons posted on X.

Earlier this month, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) senior leader Sabiha Baloch expressed serious human rights concerns in Balochistan province and urged the United Nations to conduct an independent and impartial review of the human rights situation in the region.

While addressing the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Baloch spoke about issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and mentioned that Baloch people continue to go missing under suspicious circumstances, The Balochistan Post reported. She expressed concern over incidents of extrajudicial killings and the discovery of mutilated bodies, terming them as a part of a systematic pattern.

Baloch stated that journalists, students, lawyers and human rights activists often face harassment and arrests under counter-terrorism laws for expressing their views. She mentioned that several BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, continue to remain in prolonged detention.

--IANS

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