March 29, 2026 5:48 PM हिंदी

Three soldiers injured in fratricidal firing spree in J&K's Kupwara

Three soldiers injured in fratricidal firing spree in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, March 29 (IANS) Three soldiers were injured in a fratricidal firing incident in J&K’s Kupwara district, official sources said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at an army camp in the Trehgam area of Kupwara when a soldier allegedly opened fire on his colleagues last night.

Three soldiers were injured in the incident before the erring soldier was overpowered, officials said, adding that the injured soldiers are undergoing treatment at a local military hospital.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

There has been no official word from the army on the incident so far.

Fratricidal firing incidents have taken place in J&K among security forces in the past, also.

These incidents generally stem from a combination of severe, prolonged psychological stress, operational fatigue, and personal issues exacerbated by a high-conflict environment.

These incidents, along with suicides, have been a concern, with studies attributing them to high stress and combat fatigue. As soldiers are deployed in constant counter-insurgency operations, leading to prolonged exposure to life-threatening situations, this constant, perpetual threat induces significant psychological pressure.

Long duty hours and separation from families, combined with isolation in high-altitude areas, also contribute to loneliness and mental health issues.

Then, disputes over the denial of leave, or the perceived harsh treatment by superiors (humiliation/harassment), have been cited as significant triggers for frustration.

Unresolved family matters also play a part. Modern connectivity (cell phones/social media) can be a double-edged sword, causing soldiers to be constantly updated on family disputes (land, financial, or marital) without being able to intervene, increasing feelings of guilt and helplessness.

Experts also note that pre-existing mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety, and alcohol addiction, are common in a large percentage of such cases.

Issues such as poor living conditions, lack of recreational facilities, and inadequate command structures are also considered contributing factors.

Fratricidal cases have continued to occur in recent years, including incidents in the Rajouri and Kupwara sectors, prompting the army to launch studies into the mental health of personnel and initiate measures to mitigate this, such as improved training, stress management workshops, and increased opportunities for leave.

--IANS

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