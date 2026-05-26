May 26, 2026 4:24 PM हिंदी

Indian pilgrims reach Arafat as Haj rituals begins in Saudi Arabia

Indian pilgrims reach Arafat as core Haj rituals begins in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, May 26 (IANS) As millions of pilgrims assemble at Saudi Arabia's Arafat on Tuesday for the core ritual of Haj, all Indian pilgrims had reached the holy site comfortably and in a timely manner to take part in the prayers.

Extending his wishes to all those performing Haj, Indian Ambassador to the Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, said, “Today is the day of Arafat. It is the most important day of the core Haj, where the entire pilgrimage moves from the tent city of Mina to Arafat and spends the day here in Arafat in prayer before they move to their next destination of Muzdalifah after the sunset."

“All Indian pilgrims have moved from Mina to Arafat in a timely manner, in a very comfortable manner, and they are all now accommodated in their tents in Arafat. We had moved pilgrims by both the buses and the trains. Almost fifty per cent of our pilgrims use the trains, and the rest of them use the buses to move. And everyone is now in Arafat and dedicating themselves to the prayers,” he added.

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Ambassador Khan, Indian Consul General of Jeddah, Fahad Suri, and the entire Indian Haj mission are present in Arafat and serving the Indian pilgrims.

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, conveyed his heartfelt greetings and prayers, expressing hope that the sacred journey would reinforce the values of compassion, harmony and unity.

“On the very solemn occasion of Haj pilgrims assembling at the sacred plains of Arafat for the core rituals of Hajj 2026, I convey my heartfelt greetings & prayers to all the Hajis. May this sacred journey further strengthen the values of compassion, harmony & unity among all humanity,” Rijiju posted on X.

On Sunday, Ambassador Khan met Rahim Khan, Karnataka’s Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj in Mecca, briefing him on the preparedness ahead of the Haj period. Consul General Fahad Suri was also present in the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Khan visited Mecca and met with a number of pilgrims, listening to their concerns and feedback on the various Haj arrangements.

“He reviewed preparations with the consul general, coordinators, and other staff and visited branch offices and clinics where he interacted with the medical teams. He also assessed readiness for the core Haj period and the movement of pilgrims to the tent city of Mina,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

Over 1.5 million people have arrived in Mecca for the annual Haj pilgrimage, which this year takes place amid hopes for an end to the war in West Asia.

--IANS

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