May 26, 2026 4:24 PM हिंदी

PM-WANI gets citizen-friendly upgrade for easier access to public Wi-Fi

PM-WANI gets citizen-friendly upgrade for easier access to public Wi-Fi

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In a major step towards strengthening India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) and improving ease of internet access for citizens, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a series of user-friendly reforms under the PM-WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) framework, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Communications on Tuesday.

The new measures include QR-based authentication for laptops and secondary devices, introduction of flexible short-duration Wi-Fi plans of 15, 30 and 60 minutes and standardisation of PM-WANI hotspot names (SSIDs) for easier identification and enhanced reliability.

All PM-WANI stakeholders have been directed to implement the revised guidelines within eight weeks from the date of issuance of the circulars (on May 22), which will make the new user-friendly features operational across the ecosystem by July 2026.

The reforms are part of the government’s continuing efforts to translate the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into accessible and affordable digital connectivity for every citizen, the statement said.

Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, has recently held extensive review meetings with Department officials and stakeholders to accelerate implementation and improve user experience under PM-WANI.

Pemmasani said, “PM-WANI is our platform for universal public Wi-Fi access — and we are making it easier to use. QR-based login now lets you connect your laptop simply by scanning a code on your phone. We have also advised hotspot operators to offer short-duration plans of 15, 30 and 60 minutes for users who need brief internet access.”

He stated that in today’s digital era, public Wi-Fi is emerging as an important public utility supporting students, travellers, commuters, professionals and small businesses across the country.

DoT now permits QR-based authentication for secondary devices like laptops to ease PM-WANI access. Users can connect by scanning a QR code on the login page using an authenticated smartphone app, reducing friction for a faster, secure experience.

To assist users at public locations like transit hubs and malls, the DoT has advised operators to offer sachet-style validity plans of 15, 30, and 60 minutes. These plans enhance affordability for commuters and students while boosting operator revenue and hotspot utilisation.

SSID nomenclature is now standardised with PM-WANI branding to help users identify authentic networks.

Launched under the Digital India initiative, PM-WANI provides scalable, affordable internet through a distributed ecosystem of PDOs, PDOAs, and app providers. These reforms aim to drive nationwide adoption of public Wi-Fi infrastructure, the statement added.

--IANS

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