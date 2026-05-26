May 26, 2026 4:22 PM हिंदी

Arshad Warsi reveals name of child artiste who played short circuit

Arshad Warsi reveals name of child artiste who played short circuit

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Pritam and Pedro’, has shared the name of the little boy, who played his son in ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the sets of ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ and a picture from the series.

The child artiste, who played his son in the film is Vir Hirani, the son of Rajkumar Hirani, who helmed the film.

Talking about the same, Arshad told IANS, “Vir has literally grown up in front of my eyes. We first worked together during Munna Bhai, where I played Circuit and he played my son, ShortCircuit. Even back then, he was this curious, adorable kid constantly asking Raju Sir and me questions, while also being mischievous enough to make the whole set laugh. And now, years later, standing next to him as a co-actor on Pritam Pedro feels truly surreal and emotional”.

“It honestly feels like watching someone you’ve known as a child grow into such a sincere and talented actor. There’s something very special and personal about that journey coming full circle”, he added.

What began years ago with a child actor sharing screen space with Arshad Warsi has now come full circle with ‘Pritam and Pedro’. The visual comparing an old frame of young Vir Hirani with Arshad to the duo now standing side by side in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming series has instantly struck a nostalgic chord online. Titled ‘Lap Se Laptop Tak’. the moment perfectly captures the journey from childhood innocence to stepping into an entirely new world of chaos, comedy and companionship together.

Bringing together humour, nostalgia and a genuine full-circle emotion, the image has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments.

‘Pritam and Pedro’ is set to stream on July 3 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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