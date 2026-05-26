May 26, 2026 4:23 PM हिंदी

Heital Puniwala calls his role in Bhamardo 'quite emotional and motivational'

Heital Puniwala calls his role in Bhamardo 'quite emotional and motivational'

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Heital Puniwala revealed that his role in the upcoming Gujarati film, "Bhamardo," is extremely emotional and motivational.

Heitel shared that he didn't expect to feel his character as deeply as he did.

The 'PK' actor said, "My character introduces the Bhamardo competition and explains how participating in it can help the child win a scholarship. The child does not even know how to play Bhamardo, so the story follows his journey of learning, working hard, and overcoming financial struggles to participate in the competition."

Stating that the role carried more emotional weight than he had anticipated, he went on to say, "My role is quite emotional and motivational. There is a scene that carries a similar emotional depth to the kind of inspiring moments we saw in 'Taare Zameen Par'. Overall, if we look at the character closely, it is a very profound and meaningful role."

It must be interesting to know that Heitel came on board the project even without knowing the full picture. He said, "When the film was being shot, I was actually a little confused about what kind of film it was because I was only told about my own character and not the complete story. But after watching the film, I genuinely felt that it is a very good film, and I am sure it will do well."

He further disclosed how he was almost not going to be a part of the project. Heital said, "I was not going to do this film because my dates were clashing. Then Babubhai Theba, who is a very famous person here, called me and told me about the role and asked me to do it. I trust Babubhai a lot, and when he explained the character to me, I agreed to do it."

Recalling how "Bhamardo" shot turned out to be physically challenging, Heital concluded, saying, "It was a day shoot, and the temperature there was around 44 degrees. In that heat, many kids were working with me. I was there along with 2 to 3 other actors, and all of us were continuously shooting under the sun till sunset. It was extremely tough. We even saw 2 to 3 kids falling sick because of the heat."

--IANS

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