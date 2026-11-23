Turin, Nov 23 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz brought his season to a memorable close by defeating Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(6) in the ATP Finals title clash on Sunday, claiming the prestigious year-end championship for the first time in his career.

The Spaniard produced a commanding display against the German, combining aggressive baseline play with tactical variation to secure his 30th career title and sixth of the season. The victory also made him only the third Spaniard, after Manuel Orantes (1976) and Alex Corretja (1998), to lift the ATP Finals trophy.

While the opening set was largely dictated by Alcaraz, the contest took a dramatic turn in the second-set tie-break, where the 23-year-old found himself staring at three consecutive set points. Trailing 3-6, he responded with remarkable composure, winning six of the next seven points to shut the door on Zverev and seal the championship in two hours and one minute.

Alcaraz’s victory was particularly significant given the physical concerns surrounding him during the tournament. Playing with heavy strapping on his left leg, the Spaniard showed little restriction in his movement, covering the court effectively and repeatedly troubling Zverev with his return game.

The German had entered the final without dropping a set and had not conceded a break throughout the tournament. However, Alcaraz changed that in the opening set, breaking him for the first time in the third game before adding two more breaks to establish a commanding advantage.

Zverev had opportunities to make the contest more competitive, particularly during a lengthy fourth game when he earned three break points. Alcaraz saved all three, using his crosscourt backhand to turn defence into attack and preserve his lead.

The second set began in a similar fashion, with Alcaraz breaking Zverev to love. However, the German gradually raised his level, recovered from the early setback and capitalised on a dip in the Spaniard’s consistency to erase a 2-4 deficit.

At 4-5 and 0-30, Alcaraz faced another difficult moment but found his range with the first serve and forehand to prevent Zverev from taking control. The contest subsequently headed into a tie-break, where the Spaniard’s ability to deliver under pressure proved decisive.

A backhand winner on his second match point completed the victory, prompting Alcaraz to drop to the court in celebration before embracing his team.

The triumph also places Alcaraz in an exclusive group of players to have won all four Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals, alongside Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He had completed his Career Grand Slam earlier this year by winning the Australian Open.

His latest achievement caps an impressive resurgence following a wrist injury sustained at the Barcelona ATP 500 event in April, which kept him out of action for more than four months. Returning at the US Open in August, Alcaraz has since enjoyed a remarkable run, collecting trophies in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris and now Turin.

According to the ATP Win/Loss Index, the Spaniard has won 22 of his 23 matches during this stretch. His Turin campaign was equally emphatic, with victories over Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Ben Shelton and Zverev giving him a perfect 5-0 record.

The title run was not without its concerns. Alcaraz required a medical timeout for a left leg problem during his round-robin encounter against Medvedev but subsequently completed the group stage unbeaten. He also survived a deciding-set tie-break against Shelton in the semi-finals before producing his best tennis when it mattered most against Zverev.

The Spaniard takes home a record champion’s prize of $5,171,000 and has substantially reduced the gap to Jannik Sinner in the ATP Rankings. Having started the tournament 1,850 points behind the Italian, Alcaraz is now just 350 points adrift. Sinner, the defending champion, missed the tournament due to injury.

Zverev, meanwhile, remains third in the rankings with 10,350 points. The 29-year-old was chasing a third ATP Finals crown after his triumphs in 2018 and 2021, but was unable to convert his impressive run to the final into another title.

--IANS

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