This is time to stand up against forces that seek to undermine your rights: Kharge's appeal to Bengal voters

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) As the second phase of the West Bengal elections progresses, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called upon voters to participate in significant numbers and utilise their democratic rights. He further said that this is the time to stand up against forces that seek to undermine your rights and give them a befitting reply.

Kharge took to social media platform X and said, “Today marks the second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections. I urge every voter to step out in large numbers and exercise your democratic right without fear or hesitation."

“Do not be influenced or intimidated by anyone. Vote for progressive values. Vote for development. Vote for harmony. Vote for amity. West Bengal has always led the way in driving meaningful change, and today is another such moment,” he said.

Kharge further said that this is the time to stand up against forces that seek to undermine your rights and give them a befitting reply.

He further added, “This is the time to stand up against forces that seek to undermine your rights and give them a befitting reply. I especially appeal to young and first-time voters, your voice matters. Ensure that the spirit of true Democracy persists in West Bengal."

As voting for the second phase of West Bengal is underway, voter turnout was recorded at 18.39 per cent till 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, polling began at 7 a.m. for 142 constituencies across six districts in West Bengal, including its capital, Kolkata, in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly polls.

The polling process started with mild tension in certain pockets from the very first hour.

In the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, which is witnessing a battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Minister's brother, Kartik Banerjee, was cautioned by central forces for assembling near a police station with companions in excess of the permitted number.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) expressed optimism over voter participation in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, sharing multiple posts highlighting strong turnout, especially among women and young electors.

In a post on X, the ECI said, “Early morning queues of our Women voters - enthusiasm at its peak in the festival of Democracy. Glimpses of women voters at a polling station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.” The ECI underscored the growing participation of women voters as polling began across the state.

--IANS

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