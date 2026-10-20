'This is the Hindu nature': Mohan Bhagwat praises Capt Smit Machchhar

Nagpur, Oct 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during an alleged in-flight attack, saying his actions reflected the values and traditions ingrained in Indian society.

Addressing the gathering at the RSS's annual Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said Machchhar's response during the challenging situation was a natural expression of his inherent values rather than the result of specific training.

“Driven by this very ethos, what Captain Smit Machchhar did recently was natural. There was no training on what to do in such a situation; his innate tradition and values simply surfaced during that moment of testing,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat added that this ethos represented what he described as the Hindu nature, which, according to him, nurtures and protects the dignity and security of diversity.

“This is the Hindu nature. Consequently, it naturally nurtures and protects the dignity and security of all diversity. This work serves as a constructive force for national unity and global harmony,” he said.

Bhagwat further said that the RSS sought to instil these values through practical action rather than merely discussing them in speeches.

“People do not join the Sangh to listen to speeches; they come first and cultivate the practice of this ethos through their actions,” he said.

Machchhar was flying a Boeing 737 aircraft from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was stabbed by his co-pilot during the flight. The incident caused the aircraft to make a sudden descent, prompting passengers and crew members to intervene and help bring the situation under control.

The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 174 passengers on board were reported safe.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to overpower the attacker and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the pilot, describing him as a “hero” and commending his courage and determination. PM Modi said Machchhar's actions had helped save lives and prevent a major tragedy.

Machchhar is an experienced commercial pilot with more than 13 years of experience in the aviation sector. Before joining flydubai, he worked with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain. He has reportedly logged around 9,750 flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft.

--IANS

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