'This is not evolution, it's dilution': Vimal Kumar criticises badminton new 3x15 scoring system

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Former Indian badminton coach Vimal Kumar has strongly criticised the Badminton World Federation’s decision to introduce the new 3x15 scoring system, calling it “not evolution” but a “dilution” of the sport while expressing concern over the overwhelming support the proposal received from council members.

Kumar said he was “extremely disappointed” with the move, arguing that the existing format ensured a “true level playing field” across playing styles, particularly in singles, which he described as the “very essence” of badminton.

"Extremely disappointed with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) decision to alter the scoring system—and even more concerning is the overwhelming support it has received from Council members. The existing format ensured a true level playing field across playing styles, especially in the premier events—Men’s and Women’s Singles—which have always embodied the very essence of our sport: skill, resilience, fitness, and mental strength. By effectively reducing the duration (and in essence removing one game’s worth of play—18 points), BWF risks diluting what made these events so compelling.

"The explanation that this will “create early excitement” feels short-sighted. Badminton has never lacked excitement—what it has offered is sustained intensity, something very few sports can match. If change was necessary, why not apply it selectively to doubles formats, while preserving the integrity of Singles? That would have been a more balanced approach.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday approved a big change in how it scores games. Starting in January 2027 a new 3x15-point system will be used after getting a lot of support from its member associations.

At the BWF's annual general meeting in Horsens, Denmark, the proposal was passed with a clear 198-43 vote, which is well over the two-thirds majority needed to change the long-standing 3x21-point format.

The change comes after more than a year of testing at certain tournaments as part of the federation's effort to make the sport more modern. With the new structure, matches will be played as best-of-three games to 15 points, but if the score is tied, they can go up to 21 points.

The BWF believes that the change will make games shorter, sharper, and more interesting for fans, and it will also help players deal with the physical demands of the game better.

Beyond the scoring system, Kumar highlighted what he sees as deeper issues within the sport, including lack of prize money for World Championships, limited rewards in singles, and the absence of a review system for umpiring decisions.

"Equally concerning is the continued neglect of player welfare and voice:

• No prize money for the World Championships

• No meaningful increase in rewards for Singles, the flagship category

• No implementation of a review/referral system for critical umpiring decisions

"These are areas that truly needed attention. Badminton is widely regarded among the toughest sports in the world. A 90-minute Singles match can have nearly an hour of shuttle in play—far exceeding many longer-duration sports. Yet, instead of strengthening these unique aspects, decisions like this risk undermining them. Players are expected to adapt—but are rarely heard. While other global sports continue to evolve by empowering athletes, improving officiating, and enhancing viewer engagement, badminton seems to be moving in the opposite direction. It’s disheartening to see a sport followed so passionately—especially across Asia—being reshaped for reasons that do not address its real challenges. This is not evolution. This is dilution," Vimal Kumar posted on X.

--IANS

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