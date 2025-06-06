June 06, 2025 10:50 PM हिंदी

This is how freshly cut bangs make Janhvi Kapoor feel

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor used social media to flaunt her freshly cut bangs.

The 'Mili' actress looked absolutely ravishing in a short red dress with a plunging neckline. Her smoldering avatar was completed with black sunglasses, beige heels, and a matching handbag.

"Freshly cut bangs always make me feel a way," the diva captioned the post.

Janhvi was seen posing in a beautiful backdrop of what seemed like a hotel.

On Wednesday, Janhvi revealed that she has recently been obsessing over her mother Sridevi's movie- "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari".

Janhvi shared that she was taken aback by the re-released print of the drama.

The 'Roohi' actress wrote on her Instagram handle, "Obsessed with this jacket!!!! Obsessssssssed with this movie!!!! I had the pleasure of rewatching the rereleased print a couple days back and was reminded of the magic created by the whole team..."

Praising the leads - Sridevi and Chiranjeevi, Janhvi wrote, "Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute @chiranjeevikonidela sir and his inimitable humor, bravado and swagger and both of them together... Raghavendra sir's vision Amrish Puri sir...the music, sets, costumes, story!!! All the actors!!!!!"

Terming the revival of the film a gift for cinema lovers, Janhvi concluded, "The revival of this new print couldn’t have been executed by more able hands and is a gift to cinema lovers today, it felt like a visual spectacle that would give our contemporary films a run for their money. Thank you for this @swapnaduttchalasani @vyjayanthimovies @nag_ashwin Cinema at its peak #JVAS #jagadeekaveeruduatilokasundari."

Commemorating 35 years of "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari" release, the makers re-released the project in theatres on May 9.

On the work front, Janhvi has two promising projects in the making including "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" with Varun Dhawan, and "Param Sundari", opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

