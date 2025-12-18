As PM Modi concludes landmark visit, Oman Sultan's brother bids farewell with 'Namaste'

Muscat, Dec 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his landmark visit to Muscat. Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik's brother and the Sultanate's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said bid farewell to PM Modi at the airport following the conclusion of his engagements in the country.

Highlighting the historic relationship between both countries and their warm camaraderie, the two leaders shook hands and hugged each other with the Oman Deputy PM also seen folding his hands in traditional Indian greeting Namaste as PM Modi waved goodbye.

Earlier, the Oman Sultan conferred 'The First Class of the Order of Oman' on PM Modi for his exceptional contribution to India-Oman ties and his visionary leadership.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the age-old friendship between the two countries and called it a tribute to the warmth and affection between the 1.4 billion people of India and the people of Oman.

The conferment of the honour during the Prime Minister’s visit to Oman, coinciding with the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, imparted special significance to the occasion and to the Strategic Partnership.

Instituted in 1970 by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Order of Oman has been bestowed upon select global leaders - including Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela and King Abdullah of Jordan - in recognition of their contribution to public life and bilateral relations.

This is the 29th such global honour for PM Modi.

PM Modi and Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik also detailed discussions on Thursday on ways to further add greater depth to the strategic partnership. Both leaders then witnessed the exchange of key Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

The two leaders welcomed the signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), terming it a "milestone" in bilateral ties and expressed confidence that it will strengthen the strategic partnership. They also discussed issues of regional and global interest.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials attended the meeting held at the Al Baraka Palace in Muscat.

"Celebrating 70 years India-Oman Diplomatic ties : An all-encompassing relationship, united by maritime heritage and shared destiny! PM Narendra Modi met today His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik in Muscat, Oman. Both leaders noted that the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India - Oman is a landmark in bilateral partnership. They explored ways to further add greater depth to the India-Oman Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"The leaders welcomed the signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a milestone in bilateral ties, affirming that it would significantly strengthen India-Oman strategic partnership. Both exchanged views on a broad range of topics including defence, security, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, technology, new and emerging areas, culture and people-to-people ties among others. They also discussed issues of regional and global interest," he added.

PM Modi addressed the Indian community members at 'Maitri Parv' event in Muscat. He also addressed the India-Oman Business Forum.

"At the Business Forum in Muscat this morning, which was attended by industry representatives from India as well as Oman, highlighted the rich potential to deepen economic linkages. Also invited businesses from Oman to invest and innovate in India," PM Modi posted on X.

On Wednesday, PM Modi arrived in Oman's Muscat for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. Upon his arrival, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariqk Al Said warmly received PM Modi at the airport. A Guard of Honour was accorded to PM Modi as part of the ceremonial welcome.

This was Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership.

PM Modi also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at the hotel in Muscat, with hundreds of people carrying Indian flags, chanting "Modi Modi", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as they enthusiastically welcomed the Indian PM.

PM Modi travelled to Oman after concluding his two-day State visit to Ethiopia.

--IANS

akl/as