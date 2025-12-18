December 18, 2025 7:52 PM हिंदी

In MP’s Burhanpur, women attain self-reliance via Rural Livelihoods Mission; thank Modi govt

In MP’s Burhanpur, women attain self-reliance via Rural Livelihoods Mission; thank Modi govt (Photo: IANS)

Bhopal, Dec 18 (IANS) The National Rural Livelihoods Mission, a flagship project of the Modi government, is yielding promising results by enabling women to stand on their feet and fend for themselves.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, many women have realised their long-standing dream of becoming self-dependent and are today inspiring fellow villagers to walk down the same path.

Rajni Verma, a resident of Basad village in Burhanpur, always wanted to break free of societal hold and create a living on her own. Today, with the help of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), she has become self-reliant. She has proven that with the right platform and guidance, rural women can also become economically empowered.

Rajni received training as an agricultural assistant under the Livelihoods Mission and made nursery management, organic fertiliser production, and organic medicine manufacturing her source of livelihood. Today, she earns between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 per month through farming, animal husbandry, and organic products.

She says that all this is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary policies and women-centric schemes, which have given women the confidence to become self-reliant.

Rajni has not only progressed herself but is also inspiring farmers and women in the surrounding villages to adopt organic farming. Her products are in high demand at livelihood fairs, and her new unit is also employing other women.

Rajni and thousands of other women in the district believe that the schemes implemented under Prime Minister Modi's leadership have given them recognition, respect, and self-reliance. The women say that the government's intentions and policies have played a significant role in enabling them to stand on their own feet. This story presents a powerful picture of women's empowerment and a self-reliant India.

Notably, the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) is a flagship poverty alleviation program under which the government enables the poor households to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, resulting in sustainable and diversified livelihood options for the poor.

It mobilises the rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and nurtures them to take economic activities, till they attain a respectable status.

--IANS

mr/dan

